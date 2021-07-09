Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $635,000 in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $45.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

