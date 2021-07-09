Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Autoliv by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,737,000 after purchasing an additional 620,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Autoliv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after purchasing an additional 27,707 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $107,676,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,242,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after buying an additional 52,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv stock opened at $93.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.85. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.