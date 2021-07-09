Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $425,000 Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,111 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,517,000 after purchasing an additional 708,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 160.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,136,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,648,000 after purchasing an additional 700,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A stock opened at $148.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,819 shares of company stock worth $7,582,502 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

