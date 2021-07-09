Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,947 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $28.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -40.24%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

