Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,851 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,603 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.87. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

