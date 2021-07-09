Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 4,420 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after acquiring an additional 72,542 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $159.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.99 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSM. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,207 shares of company stock worth $16,979,144. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

