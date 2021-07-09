Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 7,276 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.17 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 in the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

