Ontology (ONT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $119.68 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. Ontology has a total market cap of $587.89 million and $119.68 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00061412 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00036017 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00262358 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000516 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00035897 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,338,539 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.