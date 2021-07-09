Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $347,160.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OTRK opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $587.85 million, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ontrak by 14.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth about $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth about $9,659,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

