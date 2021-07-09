Open Governance Token Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001258 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $93,732.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

