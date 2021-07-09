Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 million, a P/E ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

