OptiToken (OPTI) Price Hits $0.0047

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, OptiToken has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. OptiToken has a total market capitalization of $140,529.22 and approximately $5,942.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptiToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OptiToken alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00046756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00124693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00164643 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,523.93 or 0.99803623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.00946169 BTC.

OptiToken Profile

OptiToken’s total supply is 95,557,933 coins and its circulating supply is 29,897,928 coins. OptiToken’s official website is optitoken.io . The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

OptiToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptiToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptiToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptiToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptiToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.