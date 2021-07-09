Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 18,495 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 3.7% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,005,654. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.81. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $87.17. The company has a market capitalization of $244.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

