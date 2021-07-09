Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jonestrading restated a sell rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of ORC opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $477.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.31. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.42%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 36.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. 37.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.