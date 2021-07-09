O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $581.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $548.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $413.00 and a 12 month high of $587.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,648 shares of company stock valued at $36,267,352. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

