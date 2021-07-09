OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSIS opened at $99.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,091,550.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSIS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

