Ossiam Boosts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ossiam grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 426.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after acquiring an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after acquiring an additional 132,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,967,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $277.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $170.05 and a 52-week high of $281.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.15.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

