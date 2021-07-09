Ossiam Has $3.44 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,313 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $118.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.84 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

