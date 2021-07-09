Ossiam Purchases 11,901 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ossiam boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,922 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,283. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $117.32 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.