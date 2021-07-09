Ossiam Purchases New Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,377 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after purchasing an additional 150,911 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 178,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $17,769,074.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,108,645 shares of company stock worth $310,329,883. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

NYSE DELL opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.08 and a twelve month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

