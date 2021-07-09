Ossiam Sells 6,677 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ED opened at $73.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

