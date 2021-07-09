Ossiam Trims Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ossiam decreased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 42.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,113 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,489,000 after acquiring an additional 106,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,204,000 after acquiring an additional 354,082 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,255,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

K opened at $64.00 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,711,514. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on K. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

