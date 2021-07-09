Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OUTKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.50.

OUTKY stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.99. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

