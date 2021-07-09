Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $103.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Owens Corning’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from market-leading businesses, innovative products and process technologies, and capabilities. Faster recovery in residential end markets, particularly in the United States, improved manufacturing leverage and strong cost controls helped it deliver the solid results. The company is also benefiting strong demand for insulating products. This is primarily driven by commercial and industrial construction activity, new residential construction, remodeling and repair activity, and increased energy efficiency. Notably, earnings estimates for current quarter and year have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential. However, pricing pressure and rising cost of raw materials are concerns.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OC. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.83.

Owens Corning stock opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $235,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 55.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 981,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after buying an additional 349,909 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 73.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 565,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,062,000 after acquiring an additional 238,951 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $373,000. Finally, AREX Capital Management LP bought a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

