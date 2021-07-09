OWNDATA Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $679,967.07 and approximately $17.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00231906 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001372 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.00 or 0.00704517 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000086 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWN is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

