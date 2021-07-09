PAC Global Reaches Market Cap of $172.59 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008009 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.19 or 0.01480861 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00013421 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

