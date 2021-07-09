Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.86.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jack King bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,134 shares of company stock worth $393,310 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

