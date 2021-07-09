PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.30.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGS. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Shares of PAGS stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $53.02. 78,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,424. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.66.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,437,000 after buying an additional 2,205,944 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,406 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,271 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
