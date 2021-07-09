PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGS. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $53.02. 78,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,424. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.66.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,437,000 after buying an additional 2,205,944 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,406 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,271 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.