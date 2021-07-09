Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $14,662,921.84 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $14,662,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $15,812,454.04.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

