Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $20.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $12,861,988.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,293,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,951,769 shares of company stock valued at $182,417,440 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,565,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,186,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,447,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. 569,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,490,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.