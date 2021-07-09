Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich Sells 3,431 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $386.51 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $403.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

