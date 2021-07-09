Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%.

Shares of NYSE:PAM traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. 954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

