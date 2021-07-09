Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 20.81%.

Shares of PAM stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,660. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.