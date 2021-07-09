Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DNB Markets upgraded Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $729.35 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.