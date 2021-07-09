Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at National Bankshares

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Parex Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parex Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.39.

Shares of PXT opened at C$21.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.36. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.05 and a 52 week high of C$24.33. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 15.94.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$281.21 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 3.2699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

