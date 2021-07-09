Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1679 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 108.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.2%.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 766,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,715. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.81, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.49. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.