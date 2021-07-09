Pendragon (LON:PDG) Price Target Raised to GBX 26 at Berenberg Bank

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 26 ($0.34) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pendragon from GBX 12 ($0.16) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Pendragon alerts:

Shares of PDG stock opened at GBX 19 ($0.25) on Monday. Pendragon has a 1 year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.63. The company has a market capitalization of £265.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.