Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €177.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €177.00 ($208.24) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.

RI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €209.00 ($245.88) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €194.58 ($228.92).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €180.20 ($212.00) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €179.48. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

