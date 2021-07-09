Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 110

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PSN opened at GBX 2,979 ($38.92) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £9.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,194.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 2,249.61 ($29.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75).

PSN has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,223.11 ($42.11).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

