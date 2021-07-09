Peseta Digital (PTD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $23.00

Peseta Digital (CURRENCY:PTD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Peseta Digital has a total market capitalization of $396,999.66 and $23.00 worth of Peseta Digital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peseta Digital has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Peseta Digital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00046650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00121696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00165115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,745.55 or 0.99800683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.09 or 0.00942024 BTC.

About Peseta Digital

Peseta Digital’s total supply is 143,979,844 coins. Peseta Digital’s official Twitter account is @PesetaDigital and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peseta Digital

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peseta Digital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peseta Digital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peseta Digital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

