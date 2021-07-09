Phantasma (SOUL) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $16.86 million and approximately $394,639.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,881,072 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

