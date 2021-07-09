Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 151,884 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.05% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.81. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

