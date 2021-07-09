PhoenixDAO 1-Day Volume Hits $98,357.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $98,357.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00055075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.58 or 0.00898046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005305 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,929,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

