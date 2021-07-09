Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to post sales of $2.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33 million. Phunware reported sales of $2.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $11.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 million to $12.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.06 million, with estimates ranging from $16.97 million to $17.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 339.41% and a negative return on equity of 917.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PHUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.27. 3,539,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,794,799. Phunware has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 12.09.

In other news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $39,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,934.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phunware in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Phunware by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 23,303 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Phunware in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Phunware by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 43,438 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Phunware in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

