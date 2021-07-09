Phuong Y. Phillips Sells 2,480 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,872,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,104,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 59,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

