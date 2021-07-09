Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 1,795 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,520 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,074.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $121.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.04. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,940 shares of company stock valued at $7,055,489. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

