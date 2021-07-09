Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $118,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $1,979,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 49,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $200.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $202.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

