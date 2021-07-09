Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 34.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36,219 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 5.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ANSYS by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,979,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 13.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 158,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,828,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,467 shares of company stock worth $1,616,178. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $352.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.08 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

