Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,474 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VVV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

