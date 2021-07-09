Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires 170,722 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Pinz Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,722 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ makes up 1.4% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pinz Capital Management LP owned about 0.25% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $164,000.

SQQQ stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. 1,703,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,681,227. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

